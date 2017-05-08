Newest Killer Stalking Chicago Is Deadly Designer Drug

Chicago police investigate a scene in Chicago where gunfire at a birthday party left a man dead and a woman injured on Aug. 7, 2016. The city’s police department said Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, Chicago recorded 90 homicides in August, its highest monthly death toll in two decades. Ashlee Rezin / AP file

But the ME’s office reported that in 2016, a “total of 1,091 people in Cook County died, at least in part, because of an opiate-related overdose.”

And fentanyl — or a variation of the powerful painkiller — figured in 562 of those deaths, the ME’s office reported.

Cook County has a population of about 5,238,216, more than half of whom live in Chicago proper. This year, 30 of fatal overdoses involving Acryl fentanyl were city residents and the remaining 14 were from the suburbs, according to stats provided by the ME’s office.

So far, more than 200 people have been killed in Chicago.

Patterson said Acryl fentanyl is “clandestinely manufactured,” most likely in Mexico or China and smuggled into the U.S. “It’s just a different type of fentanyl, modified in some way,” he said.

The type of fentanyl most often seen in Chicago, according to the ME’s office, is Furanylfentanyl, which the DEA labeled a controlled substance last year, and an older variant called

Despropionyl fentanyl.