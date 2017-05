MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Reacting quickly to a stroke could save your or your loved one’s life.

According to the American Stroke Association, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds and it is the fifth-leading cause of death.

Denise Goings, Stroke Program Coordinator at Navicent, came on Daybreak to discuss the signs and symptoms. She encourage everyone to act F.A.S.T.

Look for facial drooping, arm weakness and slurred speech. If you catch one of those, call 911.