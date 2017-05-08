MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The month of May is Stroke Awareness Month here in Macon.

Mayor Robert Reichert proclaimed May as such during a brief ceremony at the Macon-Bibb County government center Monday afternoon.

Dr. Matthew Smith, the Director of Neurology at Navicent Health, said it’s important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of having a stroke.

“Because [strokes] are preventable,” Dr. Smith said. “And they can be devastating when they do occur.”

The American Heart Association says more than half of the people at risk for a stroke don’t even know they’re at risk.

“Look at preventable things, such as blood pressure, sugar problems, high cholesterol,” Dr. Smith added. “All of these things can be managed, and managed quite well to prevent a long-term stroke which can lead to permanent disability.”

Dr. Smith wanted to cement the fact that a stroke isn’t just a tragic event for the person suffering it, but all of thsoe around them as well, “Not only to families, but to the community. You have workers who can’t work, you have dads who can’t go out and play ball with their kids anymore. These are all terrible things that we don’t want to happen.”

On average, 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.