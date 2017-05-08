Man shot, killed at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Warner Robins early Saturday morning.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers found 23-year-old Rashaan Brack lying in the parking lot at the Robins Landing Apartments around 4:30 a.m.

Brack was taken to the hospital with at least one gunshot wound, where he was pronounced dead.

The Robins Landing Apartments are located on Carl Vinson Parkway.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Det. Jeff Herb at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.