MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for starting a fight at Greater Bellevue Baptist Church last week.

After an investigation, 36-year-old Julian Coker was charged with enticing a riot.

The fight happened during a meeting in which the congregation was voting on whether or not to void the pastor’s contract.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s says multiple fights broke out, but no one was seriously injured.

