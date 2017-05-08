Man Accused of Killing Doctor Couple Didn't Fire on Cops

Bampumim Teixeira was arraigned on two counts of murder before a judge in his hospital room at Tufts Medical Center in Boston on Monday. David L. Ryan / Pool via Reuters

A senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation told NBC News that the doctors were bound and killed when Teixeira allegedly slit their throats on Friday evening. The official said the killer wrote a message of retribution on one of the walls of Field’s and Bolaños’ apartment.

The official said one of the keys to the investigation is how the killer was able to get into the building given its security systems, which included a key system to get into the building and access the elevator.

“Right now, that’s the $64,000 question” the official said.

Conway told reporters that officers responded at about 8:30 p.m. Friday after a friend of the two doctors frantically called police after receiving a text message from Field describing an intruder in their 11th-floor.

Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney John Pappas said at Teixeira’s arraignment that the officers then encountered the bodies of Bolaños and Field, who were bound and had sustained “obvious trauma.”

He added that “just inside the apartment door” and “in a remarkably conspicuous area,” someone had left a backpack “filled with jewelry” that presumably belonged to Bolaños.

The judge agreed to seal some documents for 90 days, and Conway and Pappas wouldn’t detail how the two doctors were killed. But court documents that were made public alleged that Teixeira “assault[ed] and beat” the doctors with intent to kill them and that “by such assault and beating” did take their lives.

Teixeira had served about nine months of about a one-year sentence for larceny when he was recently released, said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office. He was imprisoned after pleading guilty to two counts of larceny for demanding money from the same bank, once in 2016 and once in 2014, Wark said.

Peter Van Delft, a spokesman for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, told NBC News on Monday that Teixeira was in jail from July 14 to Sept. 30, 2016. He was immediately sent to the county House of Corrections, where he served until April 4.

Bolaños and Field, who were engaged, were both anesthesiologists.

The chief medical officer at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, where Bolaños worked, said everyone there “really loved her.”

“Lina personified the ideal traits of a pediatric anesthesiologist, combining excellent skill with great compassion,” Sunil Eappen, who is also chief of anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, said Sunday afternoon. “She was warm and caring with both parents and the children she treated, creating a sense of calm even while managing the most stressful of cases.”

“It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us,” he said.

North Shore Pain Management, where Field worked as a doctor, released a statement saying he was known for his “tireless devotion.”

“Dr. Field was a guiding vision at North Shore Pain Management and was instrumental in the creation of this practice, in 2010,” the company said in the statement, later adding that he “was noted for his tireless devotion to his patients, staff and colleagues.”