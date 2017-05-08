Macron: Young 'Knight' Who Married His Teacher

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Trogneux spend their weekends at Le Touquet, northern France. BENOIT TESSIER / Reuters

But it is not a relationship that harmed his electoral chances — indeed, it is not even a scandal by the standards of French politics. Hollande was caught visiting a mistress on the back of a motor scooter, while the presidential ambitions of International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss Kahn were thwarted by news of his swinger sex parties with prostitutes.

Macron and Trogneux are very matter-of-fact about their ages — and an almost identical gap exists between Trump and First Lady Melania — and have brushed aside suggestions that their initial liaison was inappropriate, or even illegal.

In an

interview with Paris Match last month, she described her younger husband breathlessly as “a knight, a character from another planet who mixes a rare intelligence with an exceptional humanity.”

Their affair began when he stayed behind after hours to work with her on a rewrite of “The Art of the Comedy” by Eduardo de Filippo. “The writing brought us together every Friday and triggered an incredible closeness” that continued even when he left for the super-elite Lycée Henri-IV high school in Paris, she told the magazine.

“On the contrary, it became passionate and at the age of 17, Emmanuel told me: ‘Whatever you do, I will marry you!’ Love took everything in its path and led me to divorce,” she said, adding that it was “impossible to resist him.”

A new book by journalist Anne Fulda, “Emmanuel Macron: A Perfect Young Man,” says Macron’s parents were initially dismayed by the relationship but in interviews with the author they emphasized that they did not lodge a complaint against her.

Trogneux remains coy about the exact timings of their affair. “Nobody will ever know at what moment our story became a love story,” Fulda quotes her as saying. “That belongs to us.”

Emmanuel Macron stands at a rally with his wife Brigitte Trogneux. He was the only candidate to share the stage with a spouse. YOAN VALAT / EPA

Macron has twice publicly dismissed suggestions that his relationship is a cover for homosexuality, including an allegation he is in a relationship with Radio France chief executive Mathieu Gallet. “For those who want to spread the rumor that I’m deceitful, that I have hidden lives … not only is it unpleasant for Brigitte, but I promise that as from morning to night she shares my whole life with me,” he

told reporters in January.

And Trogneux proved to to be a campaign asset for Macron. She appeared on stage with him hand-in-hand at a rally after the first round of voting — an American-style move that is unusual in French politics; none of the other candidates’ spouses did the same.

Le Parisienne described her

as the “strong link” in his campaign.