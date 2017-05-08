Macon Beer Company looks to expand with new state law

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon brewery is happy about the recent passing of Georgia Senate Bill 85, which allows breweries to sell directly to customers.

Macon Beer Company Owner Jeremy Knowles says it will help his business expand.

Right now, he can only provide sample size beer.

Now, he’ll be able to sell beer in a pint or maybe in a flight of beers.

It also allows breweries to sell a case of beer per customer to go.

Knowles says it opens Georgia breweries up to be able to compete with breweries in other states.

“I think the general feeling is that everybody’s generally pleased,” said Knowles. “There’s a lot of hope in the industry now, whereas a lot of people were thinking maybe Georgia would never get there.”

The regulations for the law will be written, and should be in place by September 1st.

Knowles says he might wait longer than that before changing how he sells beer so he can see how the regulations will affect him.

