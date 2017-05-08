It's Not Just the Chibok Girls: Boko Haram Still Holds Thousands of Others

Some of Nigeria’s Chibok girls board a Red Cross helicopter as they are transported to a Nigerian military base on Sunday. ICRC via EPA

But the Chibok Girls may not even be Boko Haram’s largest mass kidnapping.

In March 2015, locals reported that upward of 500 people were taken from the town of Damasak. Human Rights Watch alleges that the Nigerian government has done little to publicize the event or help its victims.

“Nigerian authorities have neither publicly acknowledged the Damasak abductions nor disclosed efforts to recover the missing children,” Mausi Segun, a senior researcher at Human Rights Watch,

wrote in March.

Following Sunday’s announcement that 82 of the Chibok Girls had been released, human rights groups again called for Nigerian authorities to work on the release of the thousands of unsung kidnap victims still out there.

“The Nigerian authorities must now do more to ensure the safe return of the thousands of women and girls, as well as men and boys abducted by Boko Haram,” Amnesty International said in a statement Sunday.