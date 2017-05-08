'I Knew What to Do': Girl, 10, Pries Leg From Gator's Mouth

A 10-year-old Florida girl fought off an alligator attack by prying open the 9-foot-long beast’s mouth and freeing her leg, the little girl and rescue personnel said Monday.

The girl, Juliana Ossa, was swimming Saturday afternoon in about 2 feet of water at a lake in Moss Park in Orlando when the alligator bit her, lifeguards said in an incident report filed with the Orange County Department of Parks and Recreation.

She was pulled to shore and rushed to Nemours Children’s Hospital, where she was treated for lacerations and puncture wounds in the back of her left knee and lower thigh, the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said. She was back home on Monday, with her leg covered in bandages from hip to toe.

Juliana told NBC affiliate WESH on Monday that she’d learned from a school field trip to Gatorland theme park in Orlando that if a alligator attacks, you should stick your fingers in its nostrils to help force its mouth open.

10-year-old Juliana Ossa reveals her wounds after an alligator attack. WESH / NBC News

“I was scared at first, but I knew what to do,” she said.

Kevin Brito, a paramedic who took care of Juliana, said Juliana stayed calm throughout the ordeal.

“She was a tough little girl,” Brito told WESH. “She also commented that if something is going to attack her, she has to attack back.”

Trappers caught the alligator and euthanized it. The beach remained closed Monday as crews evaluated the incident.

The alligator who attacked a 10-year-old girl is shown on May 8, 2017 in Orange County, Orlando, Florida. WESH / NBC News