France Shrugs off Populism With Huge Vote for 'Nobody'

A ballot box is emptied before votes are in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, France, on Sunday. Bob Edme / AP

“Certainly the supporters of Mélenchon wanted to show they were the opposition, that they weren’t aligned with Macron like everyone else,” Brouard said.

Marta Lorimer, of LSE, agreed. “More than just expressing the fact that the alternative to Le Pen is not very likeable, voting blank or spoiling the ballot undermines the future president from the beginning,” she said.

“With the lowest turnout since 1969 Macron’s opponents can still say he is not really legitimate,” she added, “going into the parliamentary elections in June is going to be so much harder than if he’d won 80 percent plus of the vote.”

Experts said Sunday’s result also showed a country divided rather than united behind the president-elect.

For Brouard, this “new polarization of the left” —in which the far left will no longer vote for centrist candidates, even to defeat the far-right — shows how French politics is changing.

“Traditionally France had two party coalition system — if the communists were ahead the socialists would step aside and support them — now we have four parties and no one is willing to make coalitions,” Brouard said.

Lorimer agreed. “The real story here is that four candidates finished within five percentage points of each other in the first round. So the country is essentially divided in four,” she said. “If people did rally around Macron it’s because the political system forces them to.”

Emmanuel Macron waves at supporters in front of the Louvre museum in Paris on Sunday. Thomas Samson / AP