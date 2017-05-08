Family Pleads for Help in Search for Missing Atlanta Father and Chef

Darrell Rice and his sister, Krista Lanthrip. Krista Lanthrip

But when she walked up to his apartment, panic set in.

“The door was unlocked, and his apartment was in a state of disarray,” Krista told Dateline. “He’s a big movie lover, and all his DVDs were thrown around. The shelves were tilted over. The Lego houses he built with his son were destroyed. And we found his keys, cellphone and wallet inside.”

Krista called the police, who responded to the scene. Officials did not return Dateline’s request for comment on the case, but are investigating Darrell’s disappearance as a missing person case. Few details have been released.

The seriousness of the situation really hit home for Darrell’s family when he failed to pick up his son from his ex-wife’s home this past Sunday, as scheduled. “We were all just holding our breath, because he would have dragged himself there bleeding to see his son if he had to,” Krista said.

Those who know Darrell are extremely concerned. Zahra Mas, a longtime friend of both Darrell and Krista, told Dateline she couldn’t imagine what could be going on.

“It’s like you just want to know what’s going on,” Zahra said. “This isn’t him. He’s a straight up-and-down guy, so something has to be wrong. I can’t wrap my head around this.”

Zahra told Dateline that nothing seemed to be amiss in her friend’s life. He had recently won a cooking competition, and was enjoying watching his son grow. A big Atlanta Falcon’s fan, he was excited about the players the team had just drafted this year. No one had been bothering him, that she was aware of, and his cell phone left no clue as to what may have happened.

Darrell wouldn’t just vanish, his loved ones say.

“Please, we just want him home,” Krista said. “Anything anyone can do to help. Precious time is ticking away and we need help to find him.”

Darrell Rice is described as 6’2″ tall, weighing 180 lbs. with light brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information regarding his case is urged to call the Atlanta Police Department at (404) 614-6544.