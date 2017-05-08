Doctor Couple Found Brutally Slain in Boston Penthouse

Two engaged doctors were found brutally slain — reportedly with their throats slit — in their penthouse apartment in Boston, officials said Sunday.

The Boston Police Department said they were responding to a call of a suspect with a gun at a luxury condominium in South Boston on Friday night when a man “immediately began firing at the officers.”

The officers shot back, injuring the suspect, who was placed in custody after the violent struggle and taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said. None of the officers were injured.

That’s when police discovered Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiance Dr. Richard Field, who were pronounced dead at the scene from “traumatic injuries.”

Field, 49, and Bolanos, 38, were both anesthesiologists.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, who was recently released from prison after serving less than a year on a larceny conviction, Jake Wark, a spokesman for Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley, told NBC News on Sunday.

The doctors were found with their throats cut in their 11th floor penthouse apartment, two officials with knowledge of the investigation told the Boston Globe.

The victims were bound by their hands and there was blood on the walls of the apartment, the officials told the Globe — with one official saying the suspect had written a “message of retribution” on a wall.

Field sent one last text message to a friend, pleading for help, before he was killed, the officials told the newspaper.

“It’s very troubling,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told the Boston Globe on Saturday. “These are two well-respected people killed in their penthouse apartment.”

Boston police declined to comment on Sunday about the details of the bloody scene, but said the killings “did not appear to be random.”

Officials told the Boston Globe that Teixeira and the doctors were “known to each other,’ but did not say how.

North Shore Pain Management, where Field worked as a doctor, released a statement saying he was known for his “tireless devotion.”

“Dr. Field was a guiding vision at North Shore Pain Management and was instrumental in the creation of this practice, in 2010,” the company said in the statement, later adding that he “was noted for his tireless devotion to his patients, staff and colleagues.”

