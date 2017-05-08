Boston Doctors Slay Suspect May Have Known the Couple

Prosecutors were preparing murder charges on Monday in the brutal slaying of two engaged doctors at their penthouse apartment in Boston against the alleged killer — an ex-convict who authorities believe knew of the couple.

Lina Bolanos, 38, and Richard Field, 49, were found dead at a luxury condominium in South Boston on Friday — reportedly with their throats slit and their hands bound — by police responding to a call of a man with a gun on Friday night.

The Boston Police Department said the suspect “immediately began firing” after encountering the officers at around 8:38 p.m. The officers shot back, and wounded the suspect, 30-year-old Bampumim Teixeira, who was taken into custody after the violent struggle and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Teixeira, who is still being treated at a Boston hospital, was expected to be arraigned and charged with two counts of murder later Monday, Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jake Wark said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters Friday night that they believed “clearly, the victims here and the individual, the suspect, knew each other,” but added that they had not yet discovered a motive.

On Sunday, a police spokeswoman told NBC News that the killings “did not appear random.”

The doctors were found with their hands bound and their throats cut in their 11th floor penthouse apartment, two officials with knowledge of the investigation told the Boston Globe.

Field was able to send a text message to a friend saying the couple needed help, officials told the newspaper.

There was blood on the walls, where the killer had left a “message of retribution,” sources told the newspaper, and photos of the couple had been cut up. Boston police would not confirm details of the bloody scene to NBC News.

Bolanos and Field were engaged and both were anesthesiologists.

The chief medical officer at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, where Bolanos worked, said everyone there “really loved her.”

“Lina personified the ideal traits of a pediatric anesthesiologist, combining excellent skill with great compassion,” Sunil Eappen, who is also chief of anesthesia at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, said Sunday afternoon. “She was warm and caring with both parents and the children she treated, creating a sense of calm even while managing the most stressful of cases.”

“It is desperately hard for all of us to fathom that our friend who never failed to brighten our days is no longer with us,” he said.

North Shore Pain Management, where Field worked as a doctor, released a statement saying he was known for his “tireless devotion.”

Related: Engaged Doctors Found Brutally Slain in Boston Penthouse Apartment

“Dr. Field was a guiding vision at North Shore Pain Management and was instrumental in the creation of this practice, in 2010,” the company said in the statement, later adding that he “was noted for his tireless devotion to his patients, staff and colleagues.”

Teixeira had served nine months out of about a one-year sentence for a larceny conviction when he was recently released, Wark said. He was imprisoned after pleading guilty to two counts of larceny for demanding money from the same bank, once in 2016 and once in 2014, he said.