Appeals Court Skeptical of Trump Admin's Defense of Travel-Restrictions Order

But the court’s more conservative judges pressed Jadwat to say how long the taint of the campaign statements would last.

“I don’t know where it ends,” said Judge Paul Niemeyer. “There has to be some deference” to the president’s decisions about national security, he added.

Replied Jadwat, “It’s not where it ends, but where it begins in the first place.”

He even said the same executive order would be valid if it had been imposed by a different president who never made any anti-Muslim statements.

President Trump’s original travel order, issued seven days after the inauguration, was blocked by court rulings. Enforcement of the revised order — imposing a 90-day ban on travel from Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen, but not Iraq — was to take effect March 16. It was also barred by a federal judge in Hawaii. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will hear an appeal of that ruling later in the month.

Both appeals courts would have to rule in the administration’s favor to allow enforcement of the revised executive order. But if either court rules against the government, an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court seems certain.