11 Million Voters Backed 'Fascist' Le Pen on Record Night for Far-Right

“I know the divisions in our nation, which have led some to vote for the extremes. I respect them,” he said. “I know the anger, the anxiety, the doubts that very many of you have also expressed. It’s my responsibility to hear them.”

James Shields, professor of French politics and modern history at Britain’s Aston University, said Le Pen position herself as “the natural candidate of a reconfigured right in 2022,” adding that her millions of votes “would also show how far the once-toxic FN has been normalized.”

Sunday’s result also underscores a deep geographical divide in France. In Paris, 90 percent of voters backed Macron — in contrast to rural areas, far from the capital, where Le Pen enjoyed the greatest support. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted that she was “very proud” of Parisians.

No matter the rocky future in French politics, Macron’s election was greeted with relief by other European leaders.

Le Pen had pledged to pull France out of the EU, mirroring Britain’s Brexit vote last year, and ditch the euro currency in favour of a return to the French franc.

Instead, European integrationist Macron took a victory walk around the courtyard outside the Louvre to the sound of the EU anthem, Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” and said he would “work to recreate the link between Europe and its peoples, between Europe and citizens.”

TIME’s Walt said Macron was poised to represent a new European future.

“[German Chancellor Angela] Merkel could win her election this year but she won’t be around forever and Macron is very young,” she said. “He could represent a new era of leadership now just in France but also in Europe.”

Karine Filhoulaud, a communications consultant who became an online hit thanks to her dance moves during

Macron’s first-round rally, said the president-elect “is dynamic, very open to dialogue as he proved it during his campaign.”

She added “He also wants to put France forward diplomatically, ecologically and economically.”