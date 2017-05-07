Trump Wants to Rebuild America? 8 Places to Start

Pedestrians and cyclists make their way across the Brooklyn Bridge in balmy weather in New York City on Feb. 8, 2017 . The city is preparing for up to a foot of snow on Thursday. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

8. A pricey piece of history: The Brooklyn Bridge

Built in 1883, the historic and iconic Brooklyn Bridge carries more than 134,000 cars between its namesake borough and Manhattan each day, but it scored the lowest possible rating in the National Bridge Inventory — zero out of 100.

Its structural evaluation is 3, which the second to lowest rating before a bridge must be shuttered, and traffic is increasing. By 2031, an estimated 187,000 cars are expected to be crossing daily. The city has

long maintained the bridge is safe, but those with higher ratings have collapsed, like the Minneapolis span that fell into the Mississippi River in 2007 with a sufficiency rating of 50.

The Fix: Costs to completely repair the bridge are estimated at $792 million.