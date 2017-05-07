Obamacare Uncertainty May Mean Higher Premiums

A hospital bed is shown on May 5, 2017. File Glen Stubbe / Zuma Press

“If (cost sharing reductions) are not taken care of, we will see 20 percent again,” Banerjee said.

And they’ll rise because the U.S. has by far the costliest health care in the world per capita, and the new bill does not address that issue at all. “Very little is being done towards the actual fundamental cost of care,” Banerjee said.

Webb said Maryland is the only state whose insurers have set their rates for 2018 and they’ll be raising premiums by 15 percent to 22 percent. “That may give you a first early indication of what we’ll see. Rates will rise even more because of the annual increase in medical costs,” Webb told NBC News.

The uncertainty is discouraging, because three years into the markets, they were starting to settle down after a rough first two years, the experts agreed.

“The market is stabilizing,” said Pollitz of the Kaiser Family Foundation. “I think insurers are getting the hang of it,” she added. “We aren’t in a death spiral.”

Insurance companies, which were losing money in many states, were just beginning to break even, Banerjee added.

As if that wasn’t enough, another factor is making health insurance companies nervous — the mandate. Trump has made clear his administration will not strongly enforce the Obamacare requirement that just about everyone have health insurance or pay a tax.

The idea was to make healthy people get insured so a good mix of healthy and sick people are paying premiums.

Insurance companies are adamant about the mandate. If they are going to be required to cover all people who apply for coverage, if they cannot cap coverage once people’s care starts getting expensive, and if they cannot refuse to cover certain pre-existing conditions, then they want a wide customer base.

The GOP plan would do away with the mandate but its framers say that policies would be cheaper and with more choice, so younger and healthier people would buy them.

But without a strong mandate, or something to replace it, premiums will rise by 15 percent to 20 percent, Pollitz predicted.

“Since the election, there is a new political x-factor,” Pollitz said. “It is pretty clear insurers are going to have to start all over again.”