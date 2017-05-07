Here's What You Need To Know In Politics This Week

Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images
The White House’s strategy to push back:
- Brand Yates as a Democratic operative who was out to get Trump from the beginning and willing to torque the facts to advance her agenda;
- Put as much distance as possible between Flynn and the man whose side he rarely left during the campaign (which could be a tall order.)
- Portray Flynn, and no one else, as responsible for this mess.
Here’s the case against Flynn that administration officials — including Flynn’s former allies — have been making anonymously to reporters:
- Flynn’s only priority was getting the president on board with his agenda.
- The White House and the national security process is infinitely more synchronized and functional without him. He isn’t missed.
- Flynn pushed his own points of view — selectively presenting information to Trump in ways favorable to his own positions — rather than serving as an honest broker as national security advisors should.
- His lawyer’s statement that Flynn “certainly has a story to tell” and that he’d only tell it if granted immunity, looked “desperate,” according to a senior administration official. (Harvard Law professor Alex Whiting made the same case back in March in a post on the site Just Security that’s well worth a read.)
Our thought bubble: It’s worth noting that the one person in the White House who remains reluctant to undermine Flynn is the man who fired him. President Trump says Flynn is the victim of a Democrat/media-fuelled “witch hunt,” and has
publicly endorsed Flynn’s request for immunity.
