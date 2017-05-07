GOP Lawmaker Booed Over Health Care Comment

Congressman Raul R. Labrador answers a question at Lewis-Clark State College, Friday. Kyle Mills / AP

Labrador was addressing the crowd in Lewiston the day after the

House of Representatives passed the Republican plan to replace Obamacare, by a vote of 217 to 213, just one vote over the 216 needed.

The American Health Care Act will now be sent to a skeptical Senate where it is almost certain to change shape.

The House measure came to the floor Thursday without an updated accounting of how much the bill will cost or its impact. The last assessment, which was done before the bill was altered,

said that 24 million people would lose insurance, it would save $300 million and premiums would go down ten percent after ten years.

Consumer advocacy groups have expressed concern over the bill saying it won’t adequately protect patients.

Labrador, who voted for the bill “to lower costs and protect the vulnerable,” has previously declined to guarantee that no one will lose coverage under the GOP plan.

“What I can guarantee is that more Americans will be helped by this plan than Obamacare has helped,” he said. “More people will have their premiums lowered, more people will have lower out of pocket costs more people will have access to these high risk pools.”

The legislation was made more conservative throughout the legislative process to appeal to members like Labrador who wanted nothing short of a complete repeal of Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.