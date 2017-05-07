Engaged Doctors Murdered in Boston Penthouse Apartment

The murders of two Massachusetts doctors has shocked their South Boston neighbors as well as their colleagues.

According to the Boston Globe, Dr. Richard Field, 49, was able to send a text message to a friend for help from his luxury apartment building on Dorchester Avenue Friday night.

Police arrived to the Macallen Building at 8:35 p.m. where they say Bampumim Teixeira, 30, of Chelsea, fired at the officers when they confronted him at the door.

Officers fired back and Teixeira was shot. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers entered the residence, Field and his fiancee, Dr. Lina Bolanos, 38, were found dead, both with their throats slit.

“Everybody’s devastated. A lot of people knew the couple that was murdered,” said Marsha MacLean, who works in the building.

North Shore Pain Management released a statement about Field, who was a doctor at the practice.

“Dr. Field was a guiding vision … and was instrumental in the creation of this practice,” read the statement. “He was a valued member of the medical community and a tremendous advocate for his patients. His tragic and sudden passing leaves an inescapable void in all of us.”

Field also worked at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary released a statement addressing the death of Bolanos, who worked there as a doctor. The hospital’s CEO John Fernandez said, “[she] was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague, in the prime of both her career and life.”

While police try to determine the motive for the slaying, neighbors are questioning how Teixeira gained access to the 11th floor of the building.

“The building is really secure, non-residents shouldn’t be able to get up there,” said resident Richard Pope.

Authorities believe that the victims and Teixeira knew each other.

Teixeira is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in South Boston District Court. He had previously been convicted of two larcenies, both involving passing notes demanding money at the same bank. No weapons were used in the previous incidents.

Multiple charges are expected against Teixeira, according to police.