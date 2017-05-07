Doctor Couple Found Brutally Slain in Boston Penthouse

Dr. Lina Bolanos (R), Dr. Richard Field (L) NBC News

The doctors were found with their throats cut in their 11th floor penthouse apartment, two officials with knowledge of the investigation

told the Boston Globe.

The victims were bound by their hands and there was blood on the walls of the apartment, the officials told the Globe — with one official saying the suspect had written a “message of retribution” on a wall.

Field sent one last text message to a friend, pleading for help, before he was killed, the officials told the newspaper.

“It’s very troubling,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans told the Boston Globe on Saturday. “These are two well-respected people killed in their penthouse apartment.”

Boston police declined to comment on Sunday about the details of the bloody scene, but said the killing “did not appear to be random.”

North Shore Pain Management, where Field worked as a doctor, released a statement saying he was known for his “tireless devotion.”

“Dr. Field was a guiding vision at North Shore Pain Management and was instrumental in the creation of this practice, in 2010,” the company said in the statement, later adding that he “was noted for his tireless devotion to his patients, staff and colleagues.”

Prior to working at North Shore Pain Management, Field was an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at Beverly Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts.

Bolanos, who worked at Massachusetts Eye and Ear hospital, was described as “an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist.

“The entire Mass. Eye and Ear community is deeply saddened by the deaths of Dr. Lina Bolanos and her fiancé,” they said in a statement. “Dr. Bolanos was an outstanding pediatric anesthesiologist and a wonderful colleague in the prime of both her career and life.”

Wark told NBC News that the motive of the killing was still under investigation and that prosecutors were hoping to have Teixeira, of Chelsea, Massachusetts, arraigned in court on Monday.

“From what I gather, he’s still in the hospital, so that may be delayed. It remains to be seen,” he said.

Charges against Teixeira were still being finalized, he said.

Teixeira served nine months of about a one-year sentence for two counts of larceny, Wark said. One charge involved passing a note demanding money at a bank in June 2016, and the other involved a verbal demand at the same bank two years earlier, he said.

Teixeira pleaded guilty to both counts in September of 2016, according to a statement from the district attorney’s office, and was sentenced to 364 days in a house of correction with nine months to serve and the rest suspended for a three-year probationary period.