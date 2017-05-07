Divided Voters Look to Future in 'New France'

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

PARIS — As polls opened Sunday in the race between independent Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen, voters were reflecting on what the contentious presidential race means for France and its place in the world.

Among the issues facing France is the future direction of Europe and the country’s changing political landscape after outsiders pushed aside the two establishment parties that have dominated government for half a century.

“The whole political system is going down,” said Henri Captier a 21-year-old intern at a Paris bank. It is “totally chaotic.”

This presidential race, marked by its raw anger and the candidates’ mutual contempt, has rattled France.

And in a last-minute twist, Macron’s political movement En Marche! said that it had been hacked and internal information leaked in a cyber-attack. The timing of the leak, hours before the statutory final-day campaigning ban came into effect, left Macron unable to address the problem until after the polls close at 8 p.m. (2 p.m. ET) Sunday.

Polls tip Macron to win by a significant margin, scoring around 60 percent of the vote, while Le Pen is predicted to get around 40 percent — but abstentions from disaffected socialists could give her an unexpected boost.

Parisians who spoke to NBC News at the weekend were bracing themselves for two very different visions of France and Europe.

Many young voters in Paris still believe in the European idea, despite the rise of nationalistic, populist movements.

“In my point of view, Europe is very important, because it makes us greater, and makes us comparable to other countries like the United States and China, to major countries,” said Adil Salmi el Idrissi, a 29-year old real estate agent.

“We cannot go without the European countries. That is one of the major thing that makes Marine le Pen’s program impossible,” he added.

Madeleine Truong-Ngoc, who was dancing on a street corner to the music of a jazz quartet, said Europe needs to be “driven by the young generation” and that it is now in the hands of the young people to defend the European idea.

“It is the young generation that makes France what it is,” she said.

But Nicolas Mann, 29, a consultant in agriculture, was concerned by the prospect of greater European integration and France’s future role within the union.

Image: A voter registration card pictured as voters prepare to vote for the second round of the French presidential election

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
North Korea's 'Hostage Diplomacy' Has a New Aim
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Luxury Condo Murder Victims ID'd as Doctors
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
U.S. Olympic Bobsledder, 37, Found Dead
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»