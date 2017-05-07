Czech Police Providing Security for Girl Scout Who Confronted Neo-Nazis

Czech Girl Scout Lucie Myslikova poses for a photo in Prague Friday May 5, 2017, after she became notorious because of a news photo showing her confronting a neo-Nazi group. Jan Gebert / AP

Myslikova’s scout organization, Junák český skaut, said it did not have any details on the threats, but pointed to Czech media reports that a Facebook page was allegedly created titled “I support public lynching of the Girl Scout Lucie Myslikova.”

Lukas Neuheisl, a spokesperson for the organization, said the group received a Facebook message physically threatening all of their scouts after the photo of Myslikova went viral.

“Information about [Myslikova], such as the school she attends and her Scout Troop, are public,” Neuheisl said. “So I think these concerns [about her safety] are legitimate.”