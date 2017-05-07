Communist-Ruled Cuba Hosts First Transgender Mass

Alexya Salvador (center), a Brazilian trans pastor, walks during a mass in a church in Matanzas, Cuba, on May 5, 2017. Picture taken on May 5, 2017. Alexandre Meneghini / Reuters

The conference took place ahead of the 10th anniversary, next weekend, of Cuba celebrating the global day against homophobia, and included a raucous “transformist” party as well as a variety of panels on theology and personal experiences.

In one, Salvador argued God was transgender, given the Holy Trinity was made up of the Holy Spirit, which she views as feminine, the Father and the Son.

Elaine Saralegui, a lesbian pastor who founded the Cuban branch of the MCC nearly two years ago, said she hoped the conference would foster greater inclusion of trans people and prove that being trans and Christian were not incompatible.

“I leave with having learnt a lot of things I can share with other trans,” said one participant, a 26-year-old Cuban trans woman called Malu Duardo, “in particular that there is a God for everyone.”

Saralegui’s congregation numbers around 35, but she said she also gets asked to hold Mass at LGBTQ activist events around the rest of the island nation of 11 million inhabitants.

“Nearly always they ask me to hold a liturgy there, so we have to improvise wine, bread and hold a (Lord’s) supper anywhere,” she said.

The trans pastors said they were impressed by Cuba’s progressiveness in some respects, for example providing state-financed sex reassignment.

The country was clearly lagging the rest of the Americas in other ways though, they said. Same-sex couples may not marry or adopt children and a promised update to Cuba’s family code has been slow to materialize.

“Everyone should have the right to have a family,” said Salvador, who has adopted two children, including a trans girl. “I believe this touch of God will also happen in the Cuban community.”

