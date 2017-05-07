Centrist Macron Wins French Presidency, Projections Show

Marine Le Pen reacts on stage during a campaign meeting in Paris in April Alain Jocard / AFP – Getty Images

In the days before the first-round of voting in April, a gunman

ambushed three Parisian police officers on the Champs-Elysees, killing one and wounding two others.ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting and French President Francois Hollande said it was likely a terrorist attack.

In a last minute twist to the rollercoaster campaign Macron’s political movement En Marche! said Friday that it had been

hacked and internal information leaked in a cyber-attack hours before polls opened for the runoff.

En Marche! said it “was the victim of a massive and coordinated piracy action” and emails, accounting documents, contracts and other materials were disseminated on social media. It said part of the leak involves false documents.

The timing of the leak, hours before the statutory final-day campaigning and media ban came into effect, meant Macron was forced to rush-out a condemnation of the hack before regulation demanded he stopped commenting, leaving the contents of the documents open to online speculation.

France’s electoral commission told media outlets Saturday not to reproduce any information hacked from Macron’s campaign, warning that doing so would be a criminal offence.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the En Marche! cyber-attack. Last month, groups linked to

Russia were accused of targeting Macron’s campaign.

Despite Macron’s win, France remains divided. The country is essentially split in four with no candidate managing to breach the 25 percent mark in the April 23 first-round vote.

And Macron’s margin of support remains relatively slim and many question whether he will be able to govern in a system where the president’s power rests on their ability to get laws through parliament.

Much will hang on June’s parliamentary elections when France will decide whether to give their new president the power to legislate.