Centrist Macron Wins French Presidency Over Le Pen

PARIS — Centrist politician Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election on Sunday over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

At 39, Macron will be France’s youngest leader since Napoleon Bonaparte.

“I called Emmanuel Macron tonight to congratulate him warmly on his election as President of the Republic,” current President Francois Hollande said in a statement.

Hollande said the large margin of victory confirmed that a majority of citizens had rallied around “the values of the Republic” and affirmed their support for the European Union.

As of early Monday morning local time in Paris, Macron had won 64.78 percent of the vote while Le Pen had earned 35.22 percent, according to the French Ministry of the Interior.

“After a long democratic battle, you have decided to give me your trust, I am very grateful,” Macron said in a speech from his headquarters about an hour after his victory was first projected.

Macron vowed to address his country’s “social fractures” and said he knew what had “pushed people” to vote for the extreme.

“Tonight, and over the next five years, I will serve France in your name with humility, devotion and determination,” he said.

Later, speaking to a cheering crowd of thousands in front of the iconic Louvre Museum in Paris, Macron said that what his supporters had accomplished “does not have a precedent or an equivalent.”

“Everybody was telling us that it would be impossible — but they didn’t know France,” Macron declared.

Still, the president-elect acknowledged the “immense” task ahead of him. He also thanked those who voted for him who may not share his political ideas, but who did so “to defend the Republic from extremism.”

“I know where we do not agree, I will respect these differences in opinion, but I will be loyal to the commitments I have taken will defend the Republic,” he said.

“I will serve you in a way that is loyal to the trust that you have placed in me and I will serve you with love,” Macron said, closing his speech to more cheers and applause.

French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve announced Macron’s win in a statement minutes after the last polls closed, according to the Associated Press.

Cazeneuve said that the vote “testifies to the lucidity of the voters who rejected the deadly project of the extreme right” and represented an embrace of the European Union.

Le Pen conceded defeat on Sunday evening, saying France had voted “for continuity.” She said she had called Macron to congratulate him and “to wish him success.”

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted congratulations to Macron for his “big win” on Sunday afternoon, adding that he looked forward to working with the French president-elect.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she “warmly” congratulated Macron on his success, and looked forward to working with him “on a wide range of shared priorities.”

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted that Macron’s win was a victory “for France, the EU, & the world” and a “defeat to those interfering” with democracy.

And Paris’ main Mosque said on Sunday that Macron’s triumph over Le Pen was a sign of reconciliation between French religions.

“It is a clear sign of hope to French Muslims that they can live in harmony and respect of French values”, La Grande Mosquée de Paris said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The election follows an unprecedented race in which Macron and Le Pen offered two opposing visions of France’s future, and the country’s political landscape was reshaped after the outsiders pushed aside the two establishment parties, which have dominated French politics for the last fifty years.

The center-left Socialist Party candidate Benoît Hamon crashed out of the race after polling a paltry 6.4 percent in the first-round ballot on April 23, while the center-right Les Republicains candidate, François Fillon, failed to make it through on 20 percent of the vote.

Macron came out top on 24 percent and Le Pen came second polling 21.3 percent of the vote. Left-wing firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon finished with 19.6 percent.

Conceding defeat in the first-round ballot, socialist candidate Hamon and scandal-ridden Fillon threw their support behind Macron, condemning the nationalist right-wing views of Le Pen and her National Front Party. On Thursday Barack Obama waded into the election releasing a video expressing his support for Macron.

“The success of France matters to the entire world,” the former president said in a video posted online and tweeted by the Macron’s campaign. The candidate “appeals to people’s hopes and not their fears,” Obama added.

Macron, an ex-investment banker, economy minister and advocate of a free market clashes fundamentally with Le Pen, who ran a strident “French-first,” anti-globalization campaign. Macron, who has never held elected office, is pro-diversity while Le Pen is anti-immigration and has frequently targeted France’s Muslim population.

