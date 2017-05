A police officer helps an old woman of the district Vahrenwald in Hanover, central Germany, during the evacuation on May 7, 2017. Peter Steffen / AFP – Getty Images

Leaflets in German, Polish, Turkish, English and Russian were delivered door-to-door to make sure everyone had evacuated on Sunday.

The city’s museums were opened for free and the senior citizen’s agency organized an afternoon Scrabble and card-playing gathering so evacuated residents would have places to go.

Authorities say they hope people will be able to return to their homes by evening.