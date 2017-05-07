4 Dead, 4 Injured in Bus Crash on Chicago's West Side

At least four people are dead and four others were injured in a crash involving a car and a CTA bus on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday, according to police.

The pin-in crash occurred at about 5:55 a.m. in the 2600 block of W. Madison St. in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

Two victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and two others were taken to Stroger Hospital, all in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was taken in fair condition to Rush University Medical Center, fire officials said, and three patients from the bus were taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, two in stable and one in fair condition. 4 Dead, 4 Injured in Crash Involving CTA Bus

Four of those victims were pronounced dead, according to Chicago police. Details on their ages or identities was not immediately available.

As a result of the crash, the #20 Madison bus was temporarily rerouted in both directions around the scene, the CTA said.

NBC 5 learned via FOIA request that there have been 1,058 reported collisions between CTA buses and other motor vehicles since 2012. The cause of Saturday’s crash remains under investigation.

