What's Behind Venezuela's Crippling Crisis?

President Nicolas Maduro stands next to a placard depicting late leader Hugo Chavez during a rally on May Day in Caracas. CARLOS BECERRA / AFP – Getty Images

Maduro, Chavez’s hand-picked successor, was elected by a thin margin in 2013, but came to power as oil prices plummeted by more than 50 percent.

“After Chavez’s death, Maduro has just continued and accelerated the authoritarian and totalitarian policies of Chavez,” said Shannon K. O’Neil, Senior Fellow for Latin American Studies at Council on Foreign Relations.

To analysts, the current emergency can be attributed to the economic crisis brought on by the fall in crude oil prices — which today are trading at about $46 a barrel — coupled with the gradual undermining of the country’s democratic institutions.

“If oil was still at $100 barrel, we would not be having this conversation,” said Arnavat.

What Maduro has chosen to do with the country’s reduced income precipitated the current troubles, according to O’Neil.

“There has been a conscious choice by the government to use the money it has to pay off international debts and not to pay for food and medicine,” she said.

How is Maduro hanging onto power?

This week Maduro called for an assembly to rewrite Venezuela’s constitution.

Opposition leaders say this is just a bid to stay in power by putting off regional elections scheduled for this year and a presidential vote in 2018. Opinion polls have suggested the socialists would lose both.

“You wanted your elections,” Maduro said mockingly of the opposition while announcing the constitutional rewrite on Wednesday. “Here are your elections.”

Maduro has also moved several prominent military officers into positions of power within the government, a move O’Neil says is meant to “solidify their support so they don’t turn on him.”

The government has also steadily curtailed democratic freedoms — restricting the free press, imprisoning opponents and preventing them from running for office.

Why should Americans care if Venezuela becomes a failed state?

For one thing, the Venezuelan crisis could spill over its borders and undermine neighboring countries and the continent as a whole.

“One of the successes of the Western Hemisphere is that almost all the countries — Cuba excepted — are democracies. And that’s a model Americans believe in,” said O’Neil.

“That matters to the U.S.,” she added.

A disintegration of the government will also reverberate economically and in terms of security.

“A collapse of the state in Venezuela will produce financial, economic, regional and security risks for the United States,” said Arnavat, who also served as U.S. Executive Director at the Inter-American Development Bank, the largest source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean, during the administration of President Barack Obama.

There could also be a huge impact on oil prices in the U.S. If the government truly collapses, it could negatively impact oil production in Venezuela, a founding member of OPEC, which in turn could mean higher prices at the pump in the U.S. and worldwide.

There is also a fear that if there is a power vacuum, the country could become a safe harbor for terrorists and drug traffickers — which could have a destabilizing effect in the region and potentially even create a migration crisis in neighboring countries.

“From a humanitarian perspective, and given the presence of several hundred thousand residents in the U.S. of Venezuelan origin, the vast majority of which Iives in Florida, there will be an urgent call for action for the U.S. to step in and provide assistance,” said Arnavat.

What’s the U.S. stance on Venezuela?

The

U.S. State Department condemned the dissolution of Venezuela’s National Assembly as “a serious setback for democracy” and the Trump administration is looking to put pressure on Maduro by considering stronger economic sanctions.

A group of Republican and Democratic senators also introduced

a bill this week that would provide $10 million in humanitarian aid to the country, require the State Department to coordinate a regional effort to ease the crisis, and ask American intelligence to report on the involvement of government officials in corruption and the drug trade.

“It may be tempting to note that the administration has more important domestic and foreign priorities, but if Venezuela collapses, it will become a major priority,” said Arnavat. “And the ability of the U.S., as the world’s and region’s leader, to manage the crisis will establish a precedent and be part of President Trump’s legacy.”

How bad can it get?

“So long as the economic crisis and human suffering remains unabated, and no political solution is reached, things can only get worse,” said Arnavat.

A demonstrator catches fire during clashes with police at a protest against President Nicolas Maduro in the capital Caracas. Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP – Getty Images

Dr. Jennifer McCoy, a professor at Georgia State University who specializes in Latin American politics, also said the situation could get “much worse” and warned that “things could spiral very quickly if people don’t see significant electoral change.”

She pointed out that while the country has historically been very peaceful, Venezuelans are very well armed — particularly because of the violent crime wave that hit the country in recent years. The U.S. Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC), which aims to create effective security communication between American private sector interests worldwide and the U.S. State Department, called it “one of the deadliest countries in the world” in its 2017 Crime and Safety Report.

What’s next?

What happens now will depend on the people on the streets, “but also on the military,” said McCoy.

She added that Maduro’s call for a constitutional rewrite “looks like a gambit by the president to calm the current unrest in the streets and postpone elections that he fears he will lose.”

“The next step will depend on how big of an outcry there is in Venezuela and if the military continues to support the president or if there is international outcry.”

CFR’s O’Neil warned that a spiral downward could come swiftly.

“It’s a slow moving crisis — which can last longer than you think, but when they end, they end quickly,” she said.

An opposition demonstrator wounded during clashes with riot police is carried away by medics during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas on Wednesday. Juan Barreto / AFP – Getty Images