Utahns Puzzled by Chaffetz Decision to Quit Congress

While many Republicans cheered Chaffetz on when his congressional committee went after Hillary Clinton, some of those same Republicans are troubled by the “double standard” he appears to be applying to Trump.

“He promised years of investigation in Clinton,” Karpowitz said. But “he has not figured out how to be chair of the oversight committee under a Republican administration.”

Jason Perry of the non-partisan Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah said Chaffetz “represents one of the safest Republican districts in the country.”

“And he came home to a town hall with people booing,” he said. “That’s the mood of the country right now.”

No doubt some of Chaffetz’s constituents were taken aback by the timing of his announcement, but others “are taking him at his word that he’s doing this for his family and already thinking about who his successor will be,” said Perry.

Chaffetz, 50, did not give a specific reason for why he was quitting Congress early beyond wanting to spend more time at home with his family — and less time sleeping on a cot in his Washington office. But last year he telegraphed his eventual exit in an interview with The Deseret News in which he also said he might run for Utah governor in 2020.

“I’m not going to be here forever,” he told

the paper. “I would take a serious, serious look at running for governor.”

Lauren Littlefield, the head of the Utah Democratic Party, said the first thing she thought when Chaffetz made his announcement was, “Oh, he’s really going to run for governor in 2020.”

“Nobody here expects Jason Chaffetz to be done with his political career,” she said. “But when we heard he was going to resign early, then of course all the rumors started to swirl around. There were some outlandish ones about him and there was talk about how he was leaving Washington because the Russians knew about them all.”

Littlefield said neither she nor most Utah Democrats put much stock in the rumors.

“We respect the guy,” she said. “But we certainly disagree with him on everything.”

Utah state Sen. Deidre Henderson, who got her start in politics working on a Chaffetz campaign, said “anyone who knows Jason knows that those theories are ridiculous.”

“Despite what you may read elsewhere, if Jason were to run again next year, he would win decisively,” she wrote in an email to NBC News. “A recent

Utah Policy poll shows his approval rating as high now as it was before his announcement.”

Raised Jewish, Chaffetz father’s first wife was Kitty Dukakis — who later married failed Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis — and his grandfather was an FBI agent.

Chaffetz became a Mormon while a student at Brigham Young University. Before he got into politics, he was a spokesman for the Utah-based Nu Skin Enterprises, a personal care and dietary supplement company that had been accused in the past of being a pyramid scheme — and which now operates abroad in countries like

Russia and China.

While Chaffetz no longer works for Nu Skin,

records show the firm was his biggest campaign contributor.

Longtime observers of the Utah political scene said it would not surprise then if Chaffetz returned to Nu Skin.

“From there he could make a run for governor,” said one, who asked not to be identified. “He does have ambitions to run for governor.”

Nu Skin spokesman Scott Bisang said that while Chaffetz remains good friends with the founders of the company they have heard nothing about him being back on the payroll.