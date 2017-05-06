'National Tragedy': 32 Killed in School Bus Crash in Tanzania

Image: Residents gather at the scene of an accident that killed schoolchildren, teachers and a minibus driver along the Arusha-Karatu highway in Tanzania's northern tourist region of Arusha

Residents gather at the scene of an accident that killed schoolchildren, teachers and a minibus driver at the Rhota village along the Arusha-Karatu highway in Tanzania's northern tourist region of Arusha, May 6, 2017.

The students killed in the accident, which occurred at about 9:30am in Karatu district, were standard seven pupils, aged 12 to 13, from the Lucky Vincent primary school on their way to visit another school, Mkumbo said.

President John Magufuli described the accident as a “national tragedy” in a statement.

Tanzania, the second-largest economy in east Africa, has a poor road safety network, but buses remain the main form of public transport between towns.

More than 11,000 people were killed in road accidents in Tanzania between 2014 and 2016, according to government data.

Image: Residents attempt to rescue survivors at the scene of an accident that killed schoolchildren, teachers and a minibus driver along the Arusha-Karatu highway in Tanzania's northern region of Arusha

