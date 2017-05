Plain-clothed police officers arrest an injured inmate who escaped from Sialang Bungkuk Prison in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, on May 5, 2017. RONY MUHARRMAN / EPA

Jailbreaks are common in Indonesia where overcrowding has become a significant problem in prisons that are struggling to cope with poor funding and an influx of people arrested under a war on drugs.

Friday’s escape was the biggest since July 2013 when about 240 prisoners, including several convicted terrorists, escaped following a deadly riot at a prison in Medan, the capital of North Sumatra province.