French Ex-Soldier Was Planning Terror Attack: Officials

Police stand in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris after a gunman killed an officer on the Champs Elysee in April Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

The source confirmed the suspect was not on a terrorist watch list as reported by the French media.

The man remained in custody Saturday and was undergoing questioning.

The arrest came 48-hours before French voters go to the polls to choose between centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right populist Marine Le Pen on Sunday.

The country has been on high alert over the prospect of another terrorist attack ahead of this weekend’s elections. In the days before the first-round of voting on April 23, a gunman

ambushed three Parisian police officers on the Champs-Elysees, killing one and wounding two others.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting and French President Francois Hollande said it was likely a terrorist attack.

Police Look through binoculars as officers secure the area after a gunman opened fire on the Champs Elysees in Paris on April 20, 2017. Jeff J. Mitchell / Getty Images