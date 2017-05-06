Family of Shot Teen: We Want Cop Convicted of Murder

Officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with murder for allegedly shooting Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas. via KXAS

The family has already said it would pursue officers who allegedly detained Jordan’s 16-year-old brother overnight without reason or charges. They said the teenager only found out his brother had been killed when he was released on Sunday morning.

Merritt said Friday that Jordan’s brothers were having a difficult time processing what had happened and were having nightmares. “They’re staying up at night thinking about what they witnessed, and they were really … mistreated by Balch Springs Police Department,” he said.

“That’s probably one of the more horrific aspects of the story,” he added. “Not only do you have the tragedy of a young man with so much promise losing his life pointlessly, but it was done in front of his two brothers.”

Dallas County sheriff’s investigators use a metal detector at the intersection near where Jordan Edwards was killed by a police officer in Balch Springs, Texas, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. LM Otero / AP