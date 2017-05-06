Family of Shot Teen: We Want Cop Convicted of Murder

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Officer Roy Oliver

Officer Roy Oliver, who was charged with murder for allegedly shooting Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs, Texas. via KXAS

The family has already said it would pursue officers who allegedly detained Jordan’s 16-year-old brother overnight without reason or charges. They said the teenager only found out his brother had been killed when he was released on Sunday morning.

Merritt said Friday that Jordan’s brothers were having a difficult time processing what had happened and were having nightmares. “They’re staying up at night thinking about what they witnessed, and they were really … mistreated by Balch Springs Police Department,” he said.

“That’s probably one of the more horrific aspects of the story,” he added. “Not only do you have the tragedy of a young man with so much promise losing his life pointlessly, but it was done in front of his two brothers.”

Image:

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

31 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Aunt Jemima Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
French Ex-Soldier Was Planning Terror Attack: Officials
Read More»
3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Utahns Puzzled by Chaffetz Decision to Quit Congress
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»