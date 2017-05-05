Will High Avocado Prices Make Cinco de Mayo Muy Depressing?

Sliced and whole avocados Westend61 / Shutterstock

Chef’s Avocado Tricks

Fernando Martinez, the chef and owner of Olé Restaurant Group, operates two Mexican restaurants, Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana and Taco Luchador in Louisville, Kentucky. Both require tons of avocados to keep up with patrons’ orders.

“Between the two restaurants, we probably go through 10 cases a week,” Martinez told NBC News. “It could be close to 15 during the busier months. We definitely have experienced an increase in prices.”

While Martinez says the restaurants are “fairly choosy” about their avocado, always opting for higher grade even if it means higher price (“most of the time, we take the loss”), he and his staff have to deal with unripe avocados — a problem that can be more prevalent when you’re dealing with crops from a weak season.

To help them ripen faster, Martinez keeps the avocados at room temperature, avoiding refrigeration at all costs.

Tony Anteliz, the chef owner of Cemitas Puebla Restaurants in Chicago, takes a more intensive approach in dealing with unripe avocados.

“When our avocados aren’t ripe and we need them for the next day, we will put them in the oven (turned off) overnight,” said Anteliz. “The warmth from the enclosed small space helps speed up the proxies of them ripening. There is also the super old school trick of lining the box of avocados with newspaper. Again, just trying to create warmth anyway you can. When we are in a pinch at Cemitas and the avocados just aren’t smashing easily by hand for guacamole, we will use the immersion blender. This is only for emergencies because nothing beats guacamole made the old-fashioned way, by hand.”

Marilyn Schlossbach, chef and owner of Pop’s Garage, a New Jersey-based Mexican eatery, looks to get the most out of the avocados she’s purchasing at a high price.

“We use what may be seemingly overripe tomatoes to make guacaverde sauce — a blend of verde sauce and avocado,” said Schlossbach. “It adds great flavor on top of enchiladas and burritos, and our customers really love it. On the other side of the spectrum, our culinary team often cooks unripe avocados to use in salads. They are delicious breaded with cilantro herb breadcrumbs and fried.”