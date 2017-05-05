Who Will Defend El Chapo? Kingpin Still Searching for Mouthpiece

The wife of “El Chapo”, Emma Coronel Aispuro, exits the US Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn after a hearing in the case of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman in New York on Feb. 3, 2017 Don Emmert / AFP/Getty Images

In a series of court filings, Guzman has complained that his efforts to retain a lawyer have been hamstrung by

extraordinary security measures.

“His complete inability to communicate with his wife, either directly or through third parties, has made it impossible to ascertain whether there is a family member or friend who has the necessary funds to retain a private attorney and the logistics of securing such funds,” his team wrote to the court last month.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan ruled on Thursday that El Chapo can write to his wife Emma Coronel Aispuro but he still can’t call or meet with her — a decision his federal defenders called a “small comfort.”

If Guzman decides not to hire a new lawyer, prosecutors said they might seek to disqualify Federal Defenders on the grounds that he has “vast financial resources” and isn’t eligible for a service reserved for the poor.

The federal indictment that charges Guzman with running the world’s biggest drug trafficking operation seeks the forfeiture of $14 billion in alleged narcotics proceeds, but

Mexico’s attorney general said U.S. authorities have found “not even one dollar” of the supposed fortune.

“His money hasn’t been found because he didn’t use the financial system,” AG Raul Cervantes told Mexican TV station Televisa earlier this week.