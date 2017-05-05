White House Parts Ways with First Female Chief Usher

The White House has parted ways with its Chief Usher, Angella Reid, an administration official confirmed Friday to NBC News.

Reid was the first woman and second African American to hold the position, hired under President Barack Obama in October 2011.

“We are very grateful for her service and wish her the very best,” one White House official said.

News of the firing was first reported by The Washington Post.

Prior to joining the White House staff, Reid was General Manager of the Pentagon City Ritz-Carlton.

A statement from the First Lady’s Office in 2011 explained that Reid would be tasked with “overseeing all aspects of the operations and activities within the Executive Residence and on the Executive Residence grounds.” Among her responsibilities was overseeing all White House residence activities — coordinating staff as well as handling administrative tasks.

