Trump's Army Pick Slammed as 'Anti-Transgender,' 'Islamophobic'

Schumer is just the latest in a string of politicians and civil rights advocates speaking out against Green, a Republican State Senator of Tennessee and a retired Army flight surgeon.

And it’s not just Democrats who are taking issue with Green’s nomination to the Army’s top civilian post. In an

interview with USA Today, Republican Senator John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said he found a “broad variety” of Green’s comments “very concerning.”

When asked by USA Today which comments he found most troubling, McCain said comments “concerning the Muslim faith, concerning the LGBT community.”

Controversy surrounding Green’s anti-LGBTQ record gained traction when advocacy group GLAAD unearthed audio from

Green’s appearance on the online radio show “Hotwash With CJ and Alex” in 2016. In it, Green seems to compare transgender people to ISIS militants.

“The government exists to honor those people who live honorable who do good things — to reward people who behave well and to crush evil,” Green said in the interview. “So that means as a state senator, my responsibility very clearly in Romans 13 is to create an environment where people who do right are rewarded and the people who do wrong are crushed. Evil is crushed. So I’m going to protect women in their bathrooms, and I’m going to protect our state against potential infiltration from the Syrian ISIS people in the refugee program.”

Green recently took to Facebook to push back against what he says is a purposeful attempt from the left to misrepresent his words.

“The liberal left has cut and spliced my words about terrorism and ISIS blatantly falsifying what I’ve said. Let me be very clear,”

the post reads before continuing into an enumerated list, “I believe that every American has a right to defend their country regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, and religion. It’s the radical left that won’t allow the latter.”

GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis called Green’s “change of heart” on LGBTQ issues a “step in the right direction” but added his “anti-LGBTQ history still makes him unfit to be the next Army Secretary.”

Green’s comments on “Hotwash With CJ and Alex” aren’t his only controversial statements regarding the LGBTQ community. During a town hall event before a Chattanooga Tea Party event last year, he

publicly stated being transgender is a “disease.”

“If you poll the psychiatrists, they’re going to tell you transgender is a disease,” he said.

Mara Keisling, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, called Green “clearly unqualified for the position.”

“He has called transgender people ‘diseased,’ ‘immoral,’ and ‘evil,’ and has pushed for anti-transgender legislation in his current role as a Tennessee state senator,” she said in a statement emailed to NBC Out.

At that same town hall in Chattanooga, Green made remarks about Muslims that also drew controversy. One attendee asked what could be done about the possibility of armed insurrection by people who “don’t belong here, like Muslims in the United States.” Green said it was a “great question” and made reference to the “Muslim horde” that sacked Constantinople over 500 years ago.

The Council of American-Islamic Relations said Green’s “past Islamophobic statements” should disqualify him from the role, and in a

press release highlighted the remarks Green made at the town hall.

Other Muslim organizations that have spoken out include the legal advocacy group Muslim Advocates, which said in a statement, “You can’t lead a diverse Army while having contempt for diversity. Our armed forces are filled with patriotic Americans of all faiths, races, sexual orientations and gender identities, and Mark Green’s naked bigotry disqualifies him for the job of Army Secretary.”

In the face of growing opposition, House Republicans have mounted a defense of Green in the form of a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. McCain in which they affirm his “long record of distinguished accomplishments in defense of the nation.”

“Any attempt to politicize personal statements or views that have been expressed by Mark at any point throughout his career must not be allowed to supersede his qualifications or be conflated to create needless uncertainty with his nomination,”

the letter reads. It was signed by 11 lawmakers, including all seven House Republicans from Tennessee.

If confirmed, Green would succeed former Army Secretary Eric Fanning, who made history as the first openly gay leader of a U.S. military branch.

