Texas Cop in Fatal Shooting of Teen Faces Murder Charge

Jordan Edwards is seen in this handout photo from the Mesquite Independent School District Mesquite Independent School District

Oliver was fired on Tuesday and the department said he “violated several departmental policies.” Police records show Oliver

was once suspended for anger related problems. Oliver was hired by the police department in 2001.

“The investigation into the death of Jordan Edwards will continue and does not conclude with the arrest of Roy Oliver,” Urbina said in the statement.

Police said in a statement earlier this week that officers were called to the location at around 11 p.m. Saturday local time (midnight ET) on a report of intoxicated teenagers.

A police spokesperson said this week that officers were investigating a party when gunshots were heard outside, they exited the house to investigate the sound, and a vehicle was backing up and refusing verbal commands before the vehicle pulled forward away from officers. Oliver was the second officer on the scene.

An attorney who represents the Edwards family, Lee Merritt, said after being notified by the district attorney of the murder charge the family is “relieved the justice system is working.”

“One burden has been lifted,” Merritt said.

Balch Springs is a southeastern Dallas suburb of around 23,700.