Sterling Case Seen as Bellwether of Sessions' Justice Dept.

“While the standards for federal charges are extremely high, standards under state law are broader and may be more easily applied to the facts of this case. The Sterling family deserves a thorough, transparent investigation by state officials,” Congressman Cedric Richmond, who represents Louisiana, said in a statement, lauding state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s quick decision to pursue an investigation.

He praised the start of the state investigation but lamented the DOJ’s handling of its announcement in the case. A day before their official announcement, media began reporting leaks of the decision before federal authorities alerted Sterling’s family.

“I share the concerns of the Sterling family regarding the way they learned of DOJ’s decision. There is no reason they should have read about the decision in the media with no direct contact from Justice officials for days,” he said. “We deserve better from the department and I look forward to engaging Justice officials, through the relevant oversight committees in Congress, to get to the bottom of this failure of leadership.”

In announcing its decision to not bring charges in Sterling’s death, the Justice Department laid out how and why it came to its conclusion. Federal agents and career prosecutors pored over evidence including interviews with sources, video footage from police vehicles and body-worn cameras on the responding officers. It looked over the personnel files of the officers and the department’s policies.

The DOJ presented the high legal standard to reach in order to bring federal civil rights charges against the officers, “one of the highest standards of intent imposed by law” which requires proof that the officer acted with the specific intent to do something the law forbids.

The department also presented some details that were known and some that weren’t. Before the physical confrontation between Sterling and the officers began, one of the officers put a gun to Sterling’s head. In an unreleased video of the first moments of the interaction between Sterling and the two officers, the officers order Sterling to put his hands on the hood of a car.

When Sterling is slow to comply, “Officer Salamoni then pulled out his gun and pointed it at Sterling’s head.” Then Sterling put his hands on the hood, but when he later moves them, he’s first shot with a stun gun and then tackled by Salamoni. From the time Sterling is pinned to the ground to the time that he’s shot, just 30 seconds had passed.

“ The first step is acknowledging, in certain areas and in certain instances, that police officers do treat minorities differently.”

But amid the small revelations, the DOJ kept some details undisclosed, which the department says were “particularly sensitive facts and evidence,” in order to protect the integrity of the state’s investigation.

Local leaders and layfolk alike have been buzzing for the last week as leaks and rumors led to speculation that there was some bombshell piece of evidence that could blow the top of the case. Much of that speculation pointed to unreleased audio and video of the encounter that could be used to incriminate officers Salamoni and Lake.

“The DOJ informed all of us that there is extra footage and audio and that they wanted to warn us that we’re going to find it extremely offensive because of the language used by officer Salamoni who in our opinion instigated the entire thing,” Stewart said. “Because at some point he puts the gun to Alton’s head and says ‘I’m going to kill you b—h, I’m going to shoot you in your m—–f—ing head,’ something like that.”

Stewart said he’s unsure when exactly the family will be able to view and listen to the unreleased evidence, since it has been turned over to the State’s Attorney General’s Office and won’t likely be made available until after their investigation is finished. The evidence could be extremely damning to the officer’s case, Stewart said.

“It’s a big deal because it show the mental state of the officer who pulled the trigger,” he said. “You tell someone, I’m going to kill you ‘bitch’ and then he does it.”

In the meantime, Sterling’s family, including his young children, are bracing for a possibly long road in search of justice. Plans are underway to file a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit in the coming weeks or month.

“We had a very good understanding that reaching the DOJ threshold is a lot tougher than the bar for state charges. The very, very positive thing that the family ended up getting some relief from, is that it’s not over. Just because the DOJ isn’t going to do anything, it’s now in the State AG’s hands,” Stewart said.

“That is great news. Now people just have to keep the pressure on and the focus on that he now has a job to do.”