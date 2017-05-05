Prince Philip Is Retiring. Here's Why Queen Elizabeth II Never Will.

Prince George is held by Prince William while Catherine, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth stand on Buckingham Palace’s balcony in 2015. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And the idea of duty is something that runs in family. Prince Charles, who is 68, also has no intention of ever shirking his responsibility.

Rayner said: “Charles will probably be well into his 70s by the time he gets his turn, but Charles has spent the better part of 50 years preparing for this role he is desperate to do. He has his own ideas and he wants to modernize the monarchy, and the queen is very in favor of that… There’s no way Charles will give that up.”

He dismissed speculation that Charles might not accept the throne upon the death of his mother and instead allow Prince William to take his place as king.

“William has a young family and it [being monarch] is a huge burden,” Rayner said. “William has already been seen by some as a reluctant royal and Charles will want to be able to allow him to bring up his children as privately as possible behind closed doors.”