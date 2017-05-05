Middle Georgia Regional Airport to hold first ‘open house’ to the public

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia Regional Airport will open its gates to community members in its first ever open house on Saturday.

The tour will give residents a look at the behind the scenes operations of the airport and a close up view of its planes, helicopters and emergency vehicles.

Airport Manager Erick D’Leon says he hopes it’ll encourage youth to look into careers in aviation.

“We looked at doing something that would maybe be field trips or getting the younger folks out there to see the airport and kind of what it has to offer, and we kind of came to the conclusion of maybe doing a Saturday morning a free event where people can come out, see the airport, get a bite to eat and just kind of have a good time,” said D’Leon.

The Georgia Forestry Aviation Unit, Airport Fire Department and Macon-Bibb Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit will all be doing live demonstrations at the open house.