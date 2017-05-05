Local group protests healthcare repeal at Rep. Austin Scott’s office

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A local group is upset about the controversial healthcare bill that was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.

Members of Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand with Us) protested outside of District 8 Representative Austin Scott’s Warner Robins office this afternoon.

According to organizer Lynn Snyder, one of her goals is to hopefully get a town hall meeting set up with Rep. Scott.

“There are just so many things wrong with the bill, they rushed through,” Snyder said. “They didn’t include healthcare consultants at all, it was all about getting a win before they come home for this recess.”

Despite the chilly weather, they felt that showing their displeasure with the repeal and passing of this latest version of healthcare was important.

“Why did you vote for this bill, Mr. Scott? Neither the president supported it, nor I support it,” said member Robert Kelly. “Nor many, many people in your district support it. Many, many people in this state do not support it.”

“We want to make sure our voices are heard,” Snyder continued.

Rep. Austin Scott voted in favor of the bill that would repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act, which was enacted under the Obama Administration.