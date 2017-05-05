Half Moon Paddle sending outdoor enthusiasts down Ocmulgee River

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’ve had a long week, there’s a great opportunity on the Ocmulgee River to enjoy the outdoors and relieve some stress.

The Half Moon Paddle, in its second year, give both experienced and beginner paddlers the chance to float the Ocmulgee in a group or with friends.

Sherri Wood, Vice President of the Ocmulgee Water Trail Partnership, came on 41Today to talk about the event.

The paddle is eight miles, and takes a little more than three hours, depending on water flow. Emergency personnel will be going back and forth from the beginning to end as a safety precaution.

Registration is $40 and includes a t-shirt and lunch, but it does not include the boat rental, so bring your own. When you arrive, you’ll be entered to win a YETI cooler. There are many other prizes as well.

The paddle begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Dodge County Landing located at 282 River Road in Eastman.

It ends at the Half Mood landing in Abbeville.

If you can’t register online, walk-ups are welcome, but try to get their early.

To register, and for more information, visit http://ocmulgeewatertrail.com/half-moon-paddle/