From Aleppo to Paris: Syrian Photographer Captures Fiery Clash

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Syrian photographer Zakaria Abdelkafi took a photograph in Paris as harrowing as many of the images from his war-torn native land: a French riot policeman engulfed in flames. Taken on the sidelines of a May Day rally in the midst of a tense presidential election that has divided France, the photograph appeared on front pages of major newspapers around the world.

“I’m extremely happy that my picture is famous around the world, and at the same time I feel extremely sad when I think of the man’s pain,” the freelance photographer told NBC News in a telephone interview from Paris.

For the past two months, Abdelkafi has been covering various protests in Paris, where hooded protesters dressed in black have captivated him. “They remind me of the protesters in Syria,” he said. “Except that in Syria, we are scared of the police. Here, these protesters are the ones who are violent.”

Before Monday’s rally, he’d seen police respond with tear gas after they were hit by rocks at demonstrations. Accustomed to police responding with bullets in his homeland, he was eager to capture how French police respond. The protesters had also shoved and pushed him to stop him from taking pictures but this was nothing compared to the violence the 31-year-old now living in France witnessed back home.

“I’m used to taking this kind of picture because the situation in Syria was difficult,” he said.

Abdelkafi picked up his first camera at his uncle’s photo studio in Aleppo 10 years ago. Restricted by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s government, he photographed mostly landscapes and sports events. When the war broke out in Syria in 2011, that changed. “We could show how people lived,” he recalled. “I was protesting and taking pictures at the same time to show the world that we are against the regime.”

Image: A rebel fighter aims his weapon as he stands amidst snow during clashes with Syrian pro-government forces

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

24 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Senate Committee Asks Carter Page to Reveal Russian Contacts
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Meet Huguette Fatna the French Far Right's Face of Diversity
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump's Army Pick Slammed as 'Anti-Transgender,' 'Islamophobic'
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»