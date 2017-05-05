French Election: Macron Campaign Says It Was Hacked

French independent centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron greets his supporters prior to his address during an election campaign rally in Arras, northern France on April 26, 2017. Thibault Camus / AP

Some nine gigabytes of data were posted by a user called EMLEAKS to Pastebin, a document-sharing site that allows anonymous posting, Reuters reported. It wasn’t clear if any of the documents were genuine.

The Associated Press reported that that shortly before midnight French time, someone on 4chan — a message board known for, among other things, elaborate hoaxes and political extremism — posted links to a large set of data purportedly taken from the campaign of Macron.

Hackers infamously targeted Democratic Party institutions in the United States presidential election, and

sometimes embarrassing emails from Democratic National Committee officials were leaked. The email account of chairman of Hillary Clinton’s campaign, John Podesta, was also hacked and emails were released.

The U.S. intelligence community has said it believes Russia was involved in a covert campaign to try and interfere with the U.S. election. Russia has repeatedly denied the claims.

The source of the cyber-attack that targeted En Marche! was not immediately clear.

En Marche! said the hack was “obviously a democratic destabilization, as it has already been seen in the United States during the last presidential campaign.”

“The aim of the authors of this leak is obviously to harm the movement En Marche! just a few hours from the second round of the French presidential election,” En Marche! said in the statement.

It said the documents “are all legal and reflect the normal functioning of a presidential campaign.” It said the files were stolen several weeks ago.

On Friday night as the #Macronleaks hashtag buzzed around social media, Florian Philippot, deputy leader of the National Front, asked on Twitter; “Will Macronleaks teach us something that investigative journalism has deliberately killed?”

Macron spokesman Sylvain Fort, in a response on Twitter, called Philippot’s tweet “vile.”