Food Truck Friday in Center Park at Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For a few hours Centerville became the food truck capital of Middle Georgia.

All the action and great food was at Center Park at Centerville along North Houston Lake Boulevard and Church Street. People came out ate and had some fun. There were about a dozen food trucks and live music. People told us they had a great time even though it was a bit on the chilly side. On the menu B-B-Q, Southern South American Fusion and even cupcakes. City leaders say this event goes beyond great tasting food.

Kate Hogan, Director Of Economic Development said, “The bigger play here is that we are working on Center Park at Centerville. It’s going to be a new amenity for our residents that will provide them a place for the community to grow. We want to make sure here in the city of Centerville we are the best community we can be for our residents.”

If you missed the event today don’t worry. There will be more Food Truck Fridays on the first Friday of each month through October.