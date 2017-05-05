Fired Cop in Fatal Shooting of Boy, 15, Faces Murder Charge

Dallas County sheriff’s investigators use a metal detector at the intersection near where Jordan Edwards was killed by a police officer in Balch Springs, Texas, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. LM Otero / AP

“The investigation into the death of Jordan Edwards will continue and does not conclude with the arrest of Roy Oliver,” Urbina said in the statement.

An attorney who represents the Edwards family, Lee Merritt, said after being notified by the district attorney of the murder charge the family is “relieved the justice system is working.”

“Although we realize that there remain significant obstacles ahead on the road to justice, this action brings hope that the justice system will bend against the overwhelming weight of our frustration,” the family said in a statement issued later Friday.

Oliver was booked in the Parker County Jail and bond was set at $300,000,

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

The Balch Springs Police Department said in a statement Friday evening that it was not notified ahead of time that an arrest warrant would be issued.

“Since the beginning of this tragic event, the Balch Springs Police Department has supported an independent criminal investigation so that complete transparency was provided to the public,” the department said in the statement.

Balch Springs is a southeastern Dallas suburb of around 23,700.