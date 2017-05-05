Ferguson Protester From Iconic Photo Found Dead

Edward Crawford in a combo selfie posted on his Twitter account on June 28, 2015. Twitter

In September 2016, the

body of Ferguson activist Darren Seals was discovered inside a burning car. Seals had been shot, and police declared the death a homicide.

In November 2014 on the night a grand jury declined to convict the Ferguson police officer who fatally shot Brown, 20-year-old

Deandre Joshua was found shot in the head with severe burns after being lit on fire. Like Seals, Joshua was discovered dead in his own car.

NBC News sent several requests for comment about the death of Edward Crawford to the St. Louis Police Department but did not receive a response.

It is unclear where Crawford’s body was found.

On social media, notable leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement and the St. Louis community mourned Crawford’s death.

Missouri State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal said that Crawford was a local hero after he famously picked up the tear gas canister and threw it out of the way of protesters.

In the photograph, which won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography in 2015, Crawford appeared to be throwing the canister back at police while wearing a shirt emblazoned with an American flag. The photo came to symbolize anger at police killings of unarmed black youth.

He was later charged for assault and for interfering with a police officer in relation to the tear gas incident.

Crawford posted a photo on

his Twitter profile in September 2015 showing him posing next to his iconic image at the offices of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

But Crawford told the

St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2015 that he was trying to protect people from the tear gas. and that police were 30 or 40 yards away: “”I can’t even throw a baseball that far, let alone a burning can of tear gas.”

“I didn’t throw a burning can back at police,” said Crawford. “I threw it out of the way of children.”